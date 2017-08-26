Antifa' website linked to G20 violence banned in Germany

It would appear even Germany recognizes the destruction the alt left has accomplished.

Here in the good ole USA, it's apparent to anyone with a brain, the same thugs have weeded their way into politics, academia, and media. So many blindly follow their lead. However they under estimated the resolve of American pride and willingness to defend this county against ALL enemies. Hey ANTIFA, and all those who would jump on their band wagon of destruction- piss off. Unlike Germany, we have the 2nd ammendment that weaponizes the citezenry, except those poor fools that gave up their rights in the name of "safety".