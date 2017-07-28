Republicans call for second special counsel to probe Clinton, Lynch and more | Fox News

- Allegations that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch instructed then-FBI Director James Comey to downplay the nature of the Clinton email probe
- The FBI and DOJ’s decisions in the course of the email probe, including controversial immunity deals with Clinton aide Cheryl Mills and others
- The State Department’s involvement in deciding which Clinton emails to make public
- Connections between Clinton officials and “foreign entities” including Russia and Ukraine
- Revelations in hacked Democratic National Committee emails about “inappropriate” coordination between the DNC and Clinton campaign against Bernie Sanders’ Democratic primary campaign
- The “unmasking” of Americans in intelligence documents and potentially related leaks of classified information
- Comey’s admitted leak of details of his conversations with President Trump
- The FBI’s “reliance” on controversial firm Fusion GPS, which was involved in the questionable anti-Trump “dossier”